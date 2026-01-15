Juventus are reportedly closer to bringing Federico Chiesa back to the club, with Mohamed Salah returning to Liverpool following his participation in the African Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian captain managed to steer his national team to the tournament’s semi-final, but the Pharaohs’ campaign ended with a defeat to Senegal on Wednesday, with Sadio Mane scoring the winner.

Therefore, Salah is now expected in Merseyside in the coming hours to resume training with his Liverpool teammates.

Juventus one step closer to Federico Chiesa?

As La Gazzetta dello Sport explains, Salah’s return to England could be the trigger that finally unlocks the Chiesa operation.

Juventus have identified the 28-year-old as the right profile to add to their attack, as he’ll be able to act as Kenan Yildiz’s backup on the left wing, and he’s also capable of filling any other role in the final third.

The pink newspaper adds that Chiesa has done everything he could to push the deal through, even agreeing to take a significant pay cut.

Chiesa to Juventus largely depends on Salah & Liverpool showdown

The Euro 2020 is said to be hellbent on rejoining his former employers following his unsavoury exit at the orders of Thiago Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli, who are no longer part of the club.

On the other hand, Liverpool don’t want to be left short-handed in attack, especially with Alexander Isak out with an injury.

And while Salah’s return to town is imminent, it remains to be seen whether the 33-year-old is ready to fully immerse himself in Arne Slot’s plans or will instead ask to leave the club following a miserable first half of the season that included a squad omission and a public spat with the manager.

Therefore, the source insists that Chiesa’s fate largely hinges on Salah’s stance, as any signs of rebellion could prompt the Reds to block the Italian’s exit.