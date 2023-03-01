Juventus files their appeal after 15-points deduction

Juventus has filed an appeal to CONI over its 15-point deduction and the bans placed on some of its former executives.

The Bianconeri are fighting legal battles on several fronts, but the one that has hit them hardest is the capital gains case.

They have been deducted 15 league points for their use of capital gains and the club insists it has done nothing wrong.

Calciomercato reports they have now filed their appeal at the Coni Guarantee Board.

The likes of Andrea Agnelli and Pavel Nedved have also filed their appeal individually for the bans placed on them and hope for a positive outcome.

Juve FC Says

This is an important step as the club tries to clear its name, having been dirtied by the ban and recent accusations.

As fans, we continue to support the team and its leaders and pray for a positive outcome.

We should be second on the league table and that will be the case if the points deducted are reinstated eventually.

While we wait, the boys must do their best on the pitch to ensure we get as many points as possible.

Winning all our remaining games of the term remains the goal, regardless of the outcome of this appeal.