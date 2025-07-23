Juventus are looking to hit two birds with one stone, thus trying to swap Filip Kostic with Atalanta youngster Marco Palestra.

The Serbian winger has been on the Bianconeri’s books since making the switch from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022.

The 32-year-old spent two years in Turin under the guidance of Max Allegri, but Thiago Motta immediately excluded him from his plans upon his arrival last summer, so he was loaned out to Fenerbahce.

Filip Kostic could leave Juventus once again

Despite finding success at Jose Mourinho’s court, the Istanbul-based giants opted against keeping him on a permanent basis. Hence, kostic rejoined Juventus last month, and even participated in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Nevertheless, the winger is still considered surplus to requirements, as the Serie A giants are hoping to offload him for good this summer before his contract expires next year.

At the same time, the Bianconeri are working on bolstering their wingback ranks. They have already secured the service of Porto’s Joao Mario who should arrive in Turin in the coming hours (with Alberto Costa heading in the opposite direction), but Juve still need another addition on the flanks.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via IlBianconero), Juventus are trying to capitalise on Atalanta’s interest in Kostic, by offering him as a counterpart for Palestra.

A closer look at Juventus target Marco Palestra

The 20-year-old is a youth product of the Orobici who was promoted to the first team last season. However, the young right wingback only managed to make nine appearances in Serie A and three in the Champions League, due to the strong competition for places at the club.

Therefore, the Italy U21 starlet could be on his way out this summer in search of a more prominent role away from Atalanta.

So it remains to be seen if the stars will line up for Juventus and Palestra, and whether Atalanta would be enticed by the addition of Kostic.