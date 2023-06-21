Juventus finalises agreement with Olympique Marseille to keep Milik

According to reports, Juventus has successfully concluded negotiations with Olympique Marseille for the permanent transfer of Arkadiusz Milik.

The Polish striker played for Juventus on loan from Marseille last season and proved to be a pivotal player for the team.

Initially, there were doubts regarding Juventus’ willingness to exercise the option to buy Milik for approximately 7 million euros, which could have resulted in them losing out on his signature to Lazio.

However, Milik expressed his desire to only join Juventus, prompting the Bianconeri to renegotiate the terms of the agreement.

As per a report from Football Italia, an agreement has now been reached between the clubs, with Juventus set to acquire Milik for around 6 million euros.

With the transfer finalised, Juventus can now plan for the upcoming season with Milik as one of their key players.

Juve FC Says

Milik had a good season with us and it was almost certain we would bring him back instead of starting afresh with a new striker.

The ex-Napoli man understands what it means to play for us and we expect him to do better in the next campaign.

He is the most experienced striker in the squad and should help the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean improve their game so that we can get more goals from all of them.