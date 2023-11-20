Gleison Bremer is on the verge of signing a new contract with Juventus as the Bianconeri aim to retain their top talents.

Since joining the club last season, Bremer has been a crucial member of the Juventus team. In his final season at Torino, he was recognised as the best defender in Serie A, and he has continued to deliver strong performances for Juventus in the current campaign.

Aware of interest from several other teams, Juventus is actively working on securing a new agreement with Bremer. Although his current deal runs until 2027, Juventus is seeking to extend it further, possibly until 2028, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

According to the report, both parties are in agreement regarding the terms of the new deal, and Juventus anticipates that Bremer will willingly extend his stay on terms similar to his current contract.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of the finest defenders in Europe and teams will pounce to add him to their squad with little encouragement.

This is why we have to keep locking him down to new deals and ensure that we are safe from losing him for the next few terms.

Bremer is also enjoying his time on our books, and we expect him to eagerly sign the deal to stay in Turin.