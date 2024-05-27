Juventus are reportedly working on the final details before announcing the transfer of Michele Di Gregorio, while the futures of Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin remain shrouded in mystery.

The Bianconeri have an agreement in principle with both Monza and the player’s entourage.

The 26-year-old already bid the Biancorossi fans farewell at the end of the season, which ironically occurred at the Allianz Stadium.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the goalkeeper’s agent Carlo Alberto Belloni is currently in Turin, ironing out the final details in the player’s agreement with Juventus.

Moreover, the two clubs have reached an accord over a transfer fee worth 20 million euros, but the formula of the operation has yet to be decided.

Obviously, Di Gregorio’s arrival would force at least one between Szczesny and Perin out of Turin.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the identity of the departing goalkeeper hasn’t been determined just yet.

As the source reveals, it primarily depends on the offers that the club will receive.

Perin reportedly has several admirers in Serie A, including Monza and the recently-promoted Parma. Moreover, the report doesn’t rule out another return to Genoa.

On the other hand, Szczesny is one of the highest earners at Juventus, with a salary that can scare away any possible suitors in Itay.

The Poland international could have admirers in the Premier League, while the Old Lady would be willing to keep him if he agrees to spread his wages over additional years.

Both Juventus goalkeepers are running on contracts expiring in 2025.