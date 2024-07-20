Juventus is finally set to add Jean-Clair Todibo to its squad and has begun talks to sign the defender.

Todibo has been the subject of interest from both the Bianconeri and West Ham in the last few months.

However, Juve initially focused on signing other players, leading Nice to accept an offer from West Ham for his signature.

Nice began pressuring the Frenchman into speaking with the Premier League club and reaching an agreement on personal terms.

However, Todibo is not interested in moving to West Ham and has not engaged in talks with them, as he has been waiting for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are now ready to sign him, and a report from Football Italia claims they have begun talks with Nice for his signature.

Despite already having many defenders and recently adding Juan Cabal to their squad, Juventus remains keen on Todibo.

They hope to secure an agreement quickly and will likely offload a few defenders before the transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Todibo has been waiting for us for some time, and his desire to move to Turin could make it easier for us to sign him.

However, Nice already has an offer from West Ham and might want Juve to match it before allowing him to speak to us.