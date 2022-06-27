Juventus finally makes a breakthrough in talks to sign Di Maria

Juventus has reportedly received a yes from Angel di Maria after pursuing his signature since the end of the season.

The attacker has been the club’s first choice target, and they have been pushing to make him a member of their squad for weeks.

He has been on holidays and has other proposals to consider, but it seems Juve has finally won the race for his signature.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims he has accepted their offer of a one-year deal worth 7m euros per season.

The report says he specifically asked for a one-year deal because he plans to finish his career at an Argentine club.

Juve FC Says

The departure of Paulo Dybala means Juve needed an experienced head in their attack, and Di Maria will bring that to the team.

The former Benfica man has played in Spain and England also, and he excelled in those spells.

Juve needs him in their attack to help the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic to thrive.

Hopefully, he would not be in a retirement mood if he moves to Turin, instead, he can make important contributions to our game.