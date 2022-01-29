Juventus finally putting an offer on the table for Bundesliga midfielder

Since the start of the season, Denis Zakaria’s name has been ever-present on the Bianconeri’s transfer news.

The highly-rated midfielder is currently running on an expiring contract and has no intention to sign a renewal with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Therefore, the Bundesliga side will either watch their star walk out the door as a free agent by the end of the season, or sell him for a reduced amount.

According to Sky Sport (via JuventusNews24), Juventus have finally launched an official bid to sign the Switzerland international.

The source claims that the offer is worth 5 million euros plus two millions as bonuses.

Calciomercato is also reporting the same story, claiming that Juventus could be set to bid farewell for Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, paving the way for Zakaria’s arrival.

However, Sky believes that ‘Gladbach will reply with a counter offer worth 13 millions.

While the distance between the two clubs is still significant, an official dialogue between the parties is always is a positive sign.

And as we’ve seen in negotiations related to Dusan Vlahovic, things can suddenly accelerate in the transfer market.

Therefore, this story is one that we should definitely keep an eye on during the last hours of the transfer market.

As a holding midfielder, the Swiss could be the right profile to partner Manuel Locatelli and allow the latter the freedom to play in a more advanced role.