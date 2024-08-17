Juventus is closing in on Teun Koopmeiners, having reportedly reached an agreement to sign the Dutch midfielder.

Atalanta has been tough in negotiations for several weeks, insisting that they need a replacement before allowing him to leave.

Juventus has patiently awaited Atalanta’s agreement to their terms, and now both clubs are nearing a final deal.

According to a report by Il Bianconero, Juventus has agreed to pay €52 million plus an additional €6 million in bonuses.

Koopmeiners has also agreed to a five-year contract with the Bianconeri, where he will earn €3.5 million net per season.

The player has been eager for this transfer and will be pleased to see it finally moving forward.

The clubs are expected to exchange documents in the coming days, with his arrival at the Allianz Stadium to be officially announced soon.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the best midfielders in Europe, and adding him to our squad will make us much better than we are now.

The midfielder will also be delighted to wear our shirt, having given us his word for several months now.

It will be interesting to see if we can add another player to our squad in the coming weeks.