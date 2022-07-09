It hasn’t been an easy process, but Juventus and Genoa may have finally reached a happy ending after all.

The Bianconeri have laid their eyes on Andrea Cambiaso quite some time ago, and have been trying to come up with a formula to land the services of the left-back who was one of the revelations of the previous Serie A campaign.

The Grifone wanted cash plus the services of Radu Dragusin in return, but the exchange hit a stumbling block when the Romanian refused to sign for the recently-relegated club.

But according to Sky Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus and Genoa have been finally able to convince Dragusin to accept the destination, unlocking Cambiaso’s switch in the process.

The young center back played in the Ligurian city during the first part of the previous campaign while on loan at Sampdoria. However, he rarely featured for the Blucerchiati, and ended up joining Salernitana in the middle of the campaign.

Juve FC say

After the arrivals of Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba, Juventus will probably make Andrea Cambiaso their third signing of the summer.

Perhaps the 22-year-old is far less renowned, but he could turn out to be an important addition to Max Allegri’s squad, especially in the absence of an undisputed regular starter at left-back.