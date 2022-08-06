Juventus financial limitations could see more players arrive on loan

Juventus are not in the best financial position at the moment as they continue to bolster their squad.

The Bianconeri remains one of the best teams in Italy and we expect them to compete for the Scudetto in this campaign again.

However, after failing to win a single trophy in the last campaign, they will be keen to do better in this one.

They have to add as many quality players to their squad as possible to achieve their goals.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria have joined the group so far, but more signings are needed.

Juve knows this, but a report on Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri are struggling financially.

The report claims they could now focus on signing players on loan for the rest of this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

We need to add new players to our squad if we are serious about having a good season.

Struggling financially will not help us achieve that because the market for players is inflated at the moment.

Hopefully, the club will make more funds available to Max Allegri to bolster his squad with the best players he can get.

We cannot rely on too many young players in this campaign.