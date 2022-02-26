Juventus financial limits could scupper a deal for Lodi

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Renan Lodi and this summer is a good time to land him.

The left-back plays for Atletico Madrid and he is considered an heir to Alex Sandro at the Allianz Stadium.

A move for him could potentially see Juve cash in on the former FC Porto man.

Max Allegri is already planning for life without Sandro by using Luca Pellegrini in some matches.

The gaffer would be happy to have the more experienced Lodi as his first choice from next season.

However, Juve could struggle to land him because of what it would cost them in investments.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the defender has a deal at Atletico until 2025, which means the Spanish club can demand top dollar when they offload him.

However, Juventus does not want to spend so much money to sign him, a decision that is likely to cost them a transfer for him.

Juve FC Says

Lodi would be a good addition to our first team as we continue to rebuild at the Allianz Stadium.

However, the club’s decision to scale down on its spending and wages means we will miss several top targets.

Sandro can still give us one more season even as a backup to Pellegrini, then we can plan to find someone new for our left-back spot at the end of next season, if our finances have been sorted out by then.