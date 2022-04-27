Juventus financial muscle to be tested in their bid to sign Lazio man

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian is arguably the best player in his position in Serie A this season, and he has been on the radar of many top clubs around the continent.

Lazio has protected him for a very long time. It seems they are now prepared to cash in on his signature.

With interest in him from Manchester United and PSG also, La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims Lazio hopes to make as much as €100m from selling him.

The midfielder is currently valued at around €65m. However, if a bidding war ensues, his value will certainly skyrocket.

Juve will struggle to land him if they have to meet his current valuation, and that makes this move one of the hardest for the Bianconeri to pull off.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic Savic is slightly overrated for the prices being talked about, but you cannot blame Lazio for wanting more money to sell him.

The transfer market is a tough place now, and this might force the likes of Juve to focus on signing valuable free agents.

If we can land Paul Pogba, we probably won’t need to add Milinkovic-Savic to our squad.