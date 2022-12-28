Juventus financial statement reveals the figures behind Arthur’s Liverpool transfer

After two disappointing campaigns filled with injury problems and inconsistent performances, Arthur Melo made a deadline day switch from Juventus to Liverpool last summer. While it was initially suggested that the formula was a dry loan, it turned out that the Reds reserved themselves the right to buy the player.

During Tuesday’s general assembly meeting, Juventus revealed the financial statement of 2022, and it included the figures behind the Brazilian’s transfer to Merseyside.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool paid 4.5 million euros to have Arthur on loan for the ongoing campaign. The Premier League giants have the right to maintain the midfielder’s services on a permanent basis for another 37.5 millions payable on four yearly installments.

Nonetheless, the source is certain that the right to buy clause won’t be triggered since Jurgen Klopp doesn’t intend to keep the 26-year-old beyond the current season.

Sadly for Arthur, he initially struggled to regain his optimal physical shape following his transfer to Anfield, before ultimately suffering a major injury blow. He had to undergo surgery to repair his left thigh in October.

Before sustaining the injury, the player was yet to make his Premier League debut. He only made one start with the Reds, coming in an EFL trophy tie against Rochdale. He also had a brief second half cameo in the Champions League.