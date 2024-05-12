Juventus reportedly have an agreement in place with Riccardo Calafiori and are now working on an accord with Bologna.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign. He started his career at Roma as a left-back, and spent the last campaign at FC Basel.

The Rossoblu poached his services last summer, transforming him into one of the most exciting central defenders in Italian football.

Calafiori excelled in his role as a ball-playing centre-back under the guidance of Thiago Motta, thus earning himself the attention of several top suitors.

Nevertheless, Juventus are leading the race for the young man’s signature based on several accounts. The Old Lady could well reunite him with Motta at Continassa next season.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Turin-based giants have already reached an agreement with the Italy U21 starlet.

They have reportedly prepared a draft for a five-year contract that would see Calafiori earn a net salary between 2 and 2.5 million euros.

Moreover, Juventus and Bologna have already started negotiating a transfer, explains the Turin-based newspaper.

The Emilians will owe 40% of the transfer fee to Basel, so they’re seeking a figure close to 25 million euros.

The source adds the negotiations could include some Juventus players as exchange pawns. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Tommaso Barbieri are reportedly appreciated by Bologna’s technical director Gianluca Sartori.

Moreover, Tiago Djalo could also head towards the Renato Dall’Ara on loan. He would be a direct replacement for Calafiori at the back.