Juventus are still working on trimming their squad, so they’re now set to part ways with three young defenders.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Alessandro Pio Riccio is all set to sign for Sampdoria on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old is a centre-back who joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks from a tender age. But aside from making a few appearances in friendly encounters under Max Allegri’s watch, the Italian never managed to carve himself space with the senior team.

Riccio spent the previous campaign on loan at Modena. He will now join Andrea Pirlo’s court and ply his trade at the Luigi Ferraris.

Then we have Facundo Gonzalez who was curiously on loan at Sampdoria last term. The Uruguayan has been on the Old Lady’s books since making the transfer from Valencia last summer.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that the 21-year-old’s next career chapter will be in Rotterdam, as he should complete a transfer to Feyenoord. However, the source doesn’t reveal any details regarding the formula.

As for Tarik Muharemovic, Sassuolo have reportedly overtaken Genoa in the race for his services.

The Emilians are looking to bolster their ranks as they’re keen to return to Serie A at the first time of asking following last season’s shocking relegation.

The source expects the Bosnia international to sign for the Neroverdi on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined Juventus in the summer of 2021, and was one of the main stalwarts in the Next Gen squad over the past few campaigns.