Juventus finds a potential replacement for Dybala in Serie A

Juventus is interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo as they face uncertainty in keeping Paulo Dybala.

Dybala has not signed a new deal, and he can start speaking to other clubs now.

It appears that Juve will not do whatever it takes to keep him in Turin, and that has opened the door for other clubs to sign the former Palermo man.

The attacker remains a key member of the Bianconeri team, and he would leave a huge void to be filled if he departs.

Juve is hopeful the Argentinian would extend his contract with them, but they also know there is a good possibility that he might not do that.

They have started looking for alternatives and Tuttomercatoweb says they see Zaniolo as one.

The AS Roma man is one of Italy’s most exciting talents, and he is still just 22, which means he would offer Juve many more years of quality performances.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been one of our best players in the last six seasons, and he still delivers some fine performances when he plays now.

Keeping him is what most fans would want, but we can also understand if the club doesn’t want to do everything to give him a new deal.

He is injury-prone and would be 29 by next November. Dybala is getting older, and that should reflect in his next deal.