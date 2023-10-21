Juventus is expected to replace Alex Sandro at the end of this season as the Brazilian enters the final season of his contract at the club.

Juve wanted to offload him after last season, but he earned an automatic extension to his contract and had to continue for another season.

However, this might be his last campaign at the club, and the Old Lady is in the market for a replacement.

Several names are on their shopping list, and according to a report on Calciomercato, a La Liga star currently tops it.

It claims that Atletico Madrid’s Mario Hermoso is currently at the top of Juventus’ list as the player to replace Sandro in their squad.

The 28-year-old also has an expiring contract in Madrid, and Juve has positioned itself to add him to their group as a free agent.

The Bianconeri have already started making moves to ensure they are the team he chooses to play for next, and he might sign a pre-contract agreement with them in the winter transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Hermoso has been one of the finest left-backs in Europe for some seasons and has done well at Atleti domestically and in Europe.

They are one of the most defensively solid teams on the continent, so Juve would be signing an accomplished player if they add him to their group.