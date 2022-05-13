Juventus finds a replacement for outgoing midfielder

Juventus faces an important summer transfer window as they need to bring in reinforcements and also let some of their current players leave.

With many soon-to-be free agents in their squad, they will also need to discuss the future of some of their current players.

One of them is Federico Bernardeschi. The Azzurri star has been loyal to the club since he joined, but he would be out of contract at the end of this season and he has been in talks with the club.

The Bianconeri want to offer him less than the 3m euros he currently makes in a season, but Tuttojuve claims he hasn’t accepted their offer, and that could see him leave the club.

The Bianconeri are now considering how to replace him, and the report says his departure will likely open the door for Nicolo Fagioli to be permanently promoted to the first team.

Instead of signing a replacement, Juve will keep the midfielder who has spent this campaign out of the club on loan at Cremonese.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been a good squad member, but it would only make sense to keep him in the group if he accepts our offer.

If he wants more money, he can leave, and that could be a blessing in disguise as it opens the door for one of our many young midfielders to play often for the first team.