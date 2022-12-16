Juventus finds a replacement for Rabiot at the World Cup

Sofyan Amrabat is arguably the most important player in the Morocco team that reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

They made history by reaching that stage, and several players contributed to their impressive performances.

Their showings will see some of the players move to bigger European clubs, and Juve wants Amrabat to join them.

The Bianconeri will likely lose Adrien Rabiot at the end of this season and have to plan for life without him on their books.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals they consider Amrabat the man who can replace the French midfielder when he leaves their team.

Juve FC Says

Amrabat has been superb at this World Cup and it is hard to think that he is the same player we watch on the books of Fiorentina in Serie A.

La Viola will be licking their lips as he shines, knowing they will make a good fee when he leaves them, and they might make life hard for us as we bid to add him to our squad.

However, if the midfielder is convinced to move to Turin, he will ask them to listen to our offer, which should make things smoother for us.