Juventus finds a replacement for their probable midfield departures this month

Juventus could lose Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur Melo this month, so it is only smart that they find replacements before both players leave.

They are wanted by Aston Villa and Arsenal, respectively.

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for the Bianconeri midfield, and they need to change that.

Tuttomercatoweb says Juve is prepared to lose either Arthur or Bentancur, and they have made Denis Zakaria the ideal replacement.

The Switzerland international would be out of contract by the end of this season.

Juve had been hoping to sign him as a free agent. However, if they lose a midfielder, they will fast-track his transfer this month.

Juve FC Says

Bentancur and Arthur have hardly shown significant form in this campaign, and that leaves Juve with no choice but to offload them now.

We expect the club to ask for a good sum if any of them leaves permanently.

That money should then be used to pursue a transfer for Dusan Vlahovic since we can sign a midfield replacement for free or for a small fee.

Zakaria has remained a key player for Borussia Monchengladbach, and he has continued to get playing minutes despite refusing to sign a new deal with them.

This shows that he remains one of their trusted players.