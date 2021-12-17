Juventus finds a way to raise funds for a new striker

Juventus’ goal-scoring problems can be solved by signing an accomplished striker.

The Bianconeri know this and has targeted several frontmen recently. However, signing any individual capable of solving Juve’s goal scoring issues will cost a lot of money.

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Mauro Icardi could bring solutions to Turin, but signing them would not be cheap.

Juve is working to make some money by offloading some deadwood.

Calciomercato reiterates the club would listen to offers for Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo next month.

However, both players aren’t the only individuals in Max Allegri’s squad who can leave.

Weston McKennie has looked rejuvenated in recent weeks, but the report adds him to the list of players who would be sold for the right price.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs to sell before buying, even if they don’t have to raise funds from the transfer.

This is because Allegri’s squad is huge and it might become a problem for him if more players join.

The club’s immediate problem is a lack of goals, and they want to sign Vlahovic.

Fiorentina wants to keep the striker with them until the end of this season, but they might struggle to reject a big-money offer from Turin.