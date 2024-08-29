Juventus remains keen on signing Jadon Sancho in this transfer window, but the Bianconeri also recognise that they might fail in their pursuit of the Englishman.

Manchester United has been in talks with them and is open to a loan deal, but his wages pose a challenge for Juve.

The Old Lady hopes United will agree to split the salary in a way that favours them; otherwise, they will walk away from the negotiations.

If that happens, Juve already has an alternative target in mind. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Amine Adli.

The Moroccan is one of the finest young attackers in European football and played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s record-breaking season last term.

He would be thrilled to join a big club like Juve, and Thiago Motta’s reputation for playing attractive attacking football would be appealing to the 24-year-old.

Juve FC Says

Adli is a top talent who shone in Germany last season and he is a superb alternative to Sancho, but he will likely cost more money and Leverkusen will not be eager to send him out on loan.

Signing Sancho remains our best option, and hopefully, we can pull off the transfer for the winger.