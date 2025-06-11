Juventus continue to dream of bringing Sandro Tonali back to Serie A as he shines in the Premier League with Newcastle United. The midfielder has been one of the best performers at the club over the last few seasons, establishing himself as a key player. Newcastle, being one of the wealthiest clubs in the Premier League, is under no financial pressure to sell and is determined to keep Tonali as a crucial part of their squad.

Tonali’s importance to the Magpies is clear, and they are unlikely to allow him to leave easily. Nevertheless, Juventus remain interested in signing the Italian international, seeing him as an ideal midfielder to strengthen their squad. However, it would be a difficult deal to complete given Newcastle’s reluctance to part with him.

Juventus’ Plans for Alternative Targets

A report by Il Bianconero reveals that Juventus are preparing for the possibility of missing out on Tonali and has identified Davide Frattesi as their alternative option. Frattesi, who currently plays for Inter Milan, had previously been targeted by Juventus during his time at Sassuolo. Despite Juventus’ interest, he chose to join Inter instead.

Recently, Frattesi has been unsettled at Inter, which opens the door for Juventus to renew their pursuit of the midfielder. Known for his dynamic style and technical ability, Frattesi would be a valuable addition to the Juventus midfield. His versatility and energy fit the profile of the type of player the club wants to build their team around.

Davide Frattesi (Getty Images)

Strategic Considerations for Juventus

While Tonali remains Juventus’ preferred target, the club’s willingness to consider Frattesi demonstrates prudent planning. They recognise the challenges in signing Tonali from Newcastle, who are financially strong and unwilling to sell key players. By having an alternative option in mind, Juventus are ensuring they do not miss out on strengthening its squad regardless of the outcome.

Ultimately, Juventus hope to improve their midfield options significantly in the coming transfer window. Both Tonali and Frattesi offer qualities that could help the club return to competitiveness domestically and in European competitions. The pursuit of these players shows Juventus’ ambition to rebuild a squad capable of winning trophies again.