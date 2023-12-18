Juventus is actively seeking a breakthrough in their attempt to sign Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the upcoming transfer window.

The Dane is their primary target to fill the void left by the absence of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, both of whom have been banned for at least the remainder of this season.

Despite the challenges, Juventus remains one of the top clubs in the country and is currently in contention for the Serie A title this season.

The black and white side understands the importance of filling the void left by both midfielders in January to ensure a successful second half of the season.

Max Allegri’s team is interested in Hojbjerg, among other transfer targets, and the Dane could be open to the move, especially considering his limited starts at Tottenham.

While Spurs may be reluctant to part with him in January, Juventus is persistent. A report from Tuttosport suggests that they have reached out to Fabrizio De Vecchi to act as an intermediary in their pursuit of signing the midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg remains one of the finest midfielders we can add to our squad next month and the former Southampton man knows he deserves to play more.

However, Spurs may be reluctant to allow him to leave them in January, forcing us to wait until the summer to sign him.