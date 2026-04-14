Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker at the end of the season, although they are aware that a deal may prove difficult and have already identified a contingency option.

Alisson is entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool, following the club’s decision to activate an extension. The Reds are understood to be keen on retaining him, although they also have a long-term successor already in place, who has been featuring as his understudy and stepping in during periods of injury.

Despite this, Juventus are preparing for the possibility of a move, although they recognise that securing the Brazilian would require a substantial transfer fee as well as a significant salary package to convince him to join in Turin.

Juventus Consider Alternatives

Given the financial and sporting challenges involved, Juventus are also exploring alternative targets. According to Tuttojuve, the club have identified Elia Caprile as a realistic option should a move for Alisson not materialise.

Caprile, who currently plays for Cagliari, is highly rated in Serie A and has impressed with his performances this season. The report suggests Juventus view the 24-year-old as one of the strongest young goalkeepers in the league and are prepared to act if their primary target becomes unattainable.

Goalkeeping Plans Taking Shape

Juventus are believed to be reassessing their long-term goalkeeping situation, with changes expected regardless of circumstances. Michele di Gregorio’s future at the club appears uncertain, with suggestions that even improved performances in the coming weeks may not alter their thinking.

As a result, Juventus are positioning itself to make a significant decision in the summer transfer window, either by pursuing a high-profile signing in Alisson or turning to a domestic alternative in Caprile to reshape its squad for the future.