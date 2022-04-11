Juventus finds their own Englishman who could join them in the summer

Juventus has been linked with a move for Jesse Lingard as he nears the end of his time at Manchester United.

The Englishman has struggled to play for the Red Devils in the last few seasons and wanted out in the last two transfer windows.

However, his wishes were not granted and he stayed put to run down his contract at Old Trafford.

He is now free to speak to clubs outside of England. Could he become the next Englishman to play in Serie A?

A report on Football Italia claims the midfielder is attracting the attention of at least two clubs in the Premier League.

However, in Serie A, Juventus is competing with AC Milan and AS Roma for his signature.

The Bianconeri continue to bolster their squad, and some English strength and flair could help them achieve success in the next campaign.

Juve FC Says

Lingard is a fine player, and he showed some of his qualities when he joined West Ham on loan not so long ago.

He could become one of the key men for us in the next campaign if he joins and will probably find the Serie A easier than the EPL, and thrive like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.