Juventus fine Kean for his red card against Roma

Juventus has fined Moise Kean after his red card in their game against AS Roma.

The striker was on the pitch for only a few seconds before getting sent off after failing to control his emotions.

It made Juve’s task of finding an equaliser in the fixture much harder and the Bianconeri lost to the Giallorossi.

Max Allegri was clearly unhappy and insisted the striker would be fined for his behaviour.

Calciomercato reports he is now set to lose 5 per cent of his gross salary, which could be up to 20k euros.

Juve FC Says

Kean let us down in that game and knows it. Considering that he has competition from Arkadiusz Milik and Dusan Vlahovic for playing chances, he must do better to stay at the club.

He is only in Turin on loan and there are just a few matches left for him to show he has what it takes to play in black and white.

If he does not work on his attitude and begin to score goals for us, Kean might not be at the Allianz Stadium at the start of next season.

We will likely need another striker to replace him and a better scorer could move to the club for a cheaper fee.