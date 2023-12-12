Juventus has been handed a €7,000 fine by a sports judge because of their fans’ behaviour during the game against Napoli.

That match was a tough fixture for both clubs and Juve shares a heated rivalry with Napoli that has rumbled on for several years.

The Bianconeri are the most successful club in the country, which has attracted some jealousy from the other teams.

Napoli is one of the sides that is very jealous of them and the Partenopei have struggled this term.

There is so much frustration in Naples because of how their team has performed so far and the game was a chance for Napoli fans to let out some anger.

Football Italia revealed their fans threw objects into the Juve section during the game, and Juve fans returned some missiles.

Napoli has also been fined €10,000 for failing to control their supporters in the game.

Juve FC Says

We and Napoli share a serious hatred for each other, so we expect their fans and ours to clash if things go out of control.

The fine is not a big deal for us to pay, but both sets of fans must behave better and avoid the situation escalating further in the next matches.