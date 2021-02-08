Juventus’ fingers crossed as Milan waits for midfielder’s decision

AC Milan is waiting for Hakan Çalhanoglu to accept their latest contract offer as Juventus continues to monitor him, according to Todofichajes.

The Turkey international is one player who might become a free agent in the summer and Juve want to land him.

The Bianconeri have been monitoring his contract situation for some time now as he struggles to reach an agreement with his current team.

Çalhanoğlu has been one of the best midfielders in Italy since he moved to Milan, and he would be a valuable addition to the Juve team.

Milan knows top teams want him and they are trying hard to ensure he remains with them.

Their latest contract offer amounts to 4m euros per season plus other bonuses, but he doesn’t appear keen to sign it.

Juve is the biggest team in Italy and they also give arguably the best salaries.

The coronavirus pandemic has, however, affected their finances, and that could see them do just a little better than what Milan has done in terms of contract offers.

He might win a trophy with Milan this season, but that is more guaranteed if he is a player of Juventus.

It remains unclear if the Bianconeri has approached him about signing a pre-contract agreement.