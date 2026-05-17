On Sunday, Juventus will take the opportunity to watch Fiorentina stars David De Gea and Dodo up close and personal.

The Bianconeri will host the Viola on Sunday’s early kickoff (12:00 CET), which will be played simultaneously with four other fixtures involving clubs vying for Champions League spots.

With only two rounds remaining on the schedule, the Serie A giants no longer have a margin for error, as one slip-up could cost them a place in Europe’s elite club competition.

But with the transfer summer market edging ever closer, Damien Comolli, Giorgio Chiellini, and Marco Ottolini are already laying the groundwork, so they’re expected to seize the chance to monitor two of their targets on Sunday.

Juventus keeping tabs on Dodo

This fixture represents a meeting with the past for the likes of Moise Kean, Nicolo Fagioli, and Dusan Vlahovic. But for others, it could be a sneak peek at the future.

According to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will be watching Dodo, who has been on their shortlist for quite some time.

The Brazilian has been a key figure for Fiorentina since joining the club in the summer of 2022, establishing himself as one of the finest right-backs in Serie A.

Juventus will be seeking reinforcement on the right flank, especially if Emil Holm isn’t retained. At this stage, the Turin-based giants are unlikely to exercise their option to buy the Swede for €15 million, and it remains to be seen if Bologna would be willing to extend his loan until 2027.

This season, Dodo has contributed with two goals and three assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. The 27-year-old’s contract will expire in June 2027, which should drive down his market value.

David De Gea remains on Juventus shortlist

In addition to Dodo, Juventus are also tracking De Gea, who has been enjoying a career revival at Fiorentina since 2024, when he made his return to the pitch following a one-year hiatus.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper is tied to the Viola with a contract until June 2028, but the club might be willing to release him to ditch his salary from the wage bill, especially after failing to qualify for Europe next season.

Nevertheless, the Manchester United legend isn’t Juve’s priority target for the role, as Luciano Spalletti had long revealed his desire to reunite with his old Roma pupil, Alisson Becker.

Juventus have made significant progress on that front, but they have yet to convince Liverpool to part ways with their longtime stalwart.