After finding an agreement over Nico Gonzalez, Juventus and Fiorentina are hoping to shake hands once more, as Filip Kostic could move in the opposite direction.

Despite the intense rivalry between the two fanbases, the clubs’ respective managements have been collaborating on the market this summer, beginning with the sale of Moise Kean.

Today, Gonzalez has arrived at Continassa to finalize his transfer to Juventus. And yet, there could be a third deal in the works, as Kostic might follow Kean to Florence.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus and Fiorentina have an agreement in principle over the Serbian winger.

The 31-year-old has been omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans since the start of the summer, joining the likes of Federico Chiesa, Mattia De Sciglio and Arthur Melo on the sidelines.

Pedulla mentions three possible destinations for the former Eintracht Frankfurt star. The first would lead him to UAE giants Al-Ain, but the player has already turned down this proposal.

The second possible track is a move to the Premier League. Over the past few weeks, there have been talks about a reunion with his former manager Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace, but there haven’t been any concrete developments on this track.

Lastly, Fiorentina have emerged as keen admirers, and have reportedly negotiated an accord with Juventus over the basis of 6-7 million euros.

But while the two clubs would be happy to push the deal through, it remains to be seen if the Serbia international would be interested in a move to the Artemio Franchi.