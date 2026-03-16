A report in the Italian press claims that an exchange could be brewing between Juventus and Fiorentina, who are interested in Michele Di Gregorio.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has recently lost his starting place following a series of blunders, including ones against Inter and Como.

Luciano Spalletti has opted to start Mattia Perin in the Bianconeri’s last four matches across all competitions.

Michele Di Gregorio could join Fiorentina next summer

While it remains to be seen if Di Gregorio will be able to regain his starting berth in the coming weeks, his future appears to be set in stone, with Juventus already searching the market for a replacement, monitoring the likes of Guglielmo Vicario and Marco Carnesecchi.

The good news for the former Monza custodian is that he shouldn’t struggle to find himself a new home, as several Serie A clubs have already enquired about his availability. His relatively affordable salary should also facilitate a transfer.

According to Calciomercato.it, Fiorentina are ready to accommodate Di Gregorio next season. The Tuscans are expected to part ways with David De Gea, whose contract will expire in June, so the Italian shot-stopper has been identified as the right option to fill the gap.

The source believes the Viola’s interest in the goalkeeper could pave the way for a swap deal, as Juventus are keeping tabs on Dodo, who appears to be on his way out of Florence.

Juventus interested in acquiring Fiorentina right-back Dodo

The Brazilian right-back has been a Fiorentina player since making the move from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2022.

However, his contract is set to expire in June 2027, so this summer represents the Tuscan club’s final opportunity to cash in on his services and receive a decent transfer fee.

Since Di Gregorio and Dodo have almost similar market values, this could be a straight swap, although the report doesn’t rule out a small monetary adjustment in favour of Fiorentina, worth €2m-€3m.

Juventus appear to be in the market for a new right-back, especially if they don’t exercise their option to buy Emil Holm from Bologna. Damien Comolli’s shortlist includes Roma’s Zeki Celik and Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy.