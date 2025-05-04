Juventus are reportedly making the first concrete steps in their attempts to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite renewing Arek Milik’s contract earlier this week, the Bianconeri are still expected to revamp their attacking department.

The experienced Pole could either stay in Turin as a backup option or try to revive his injury-plagued career somewhere else.

Moreover, the club could end its collaboration with Dusan Vlahovic after failing to find common ground in their renewal talks.

As for Randal Kolo Muani, his future remains up in the air, as the Serie A giants don’t have the option to buy him from Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman also lost his main sponsor in Turin, namely Thiago Motta, who was sacked in March.

Therefore, Juventus will resort to the market to sign at least one new centre-forward, and based on recent reports, Hojlund has emerged as a potential solution.

New hierarchy at Man Utd

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

As Calciomercato explains, Ruben Amorim’s hierarchy drastically changed over the last few months. Therefore, Joshua Zirkzee is now set to stay at Old Trafford after winning the favour of the Portuguese manager.

On the contrary, Hojlund is good to go, as Man Utd are keen to replace him with another Number 9.

Hence, Juventus may have to give up their pursuit of their long-time target, Zirkzee, and have instead turned their attention to his club teammate, Hojlund.

Juventus open dialogue with Rasmus Hojlund

The source adds that the Bianconeri have already taken concrete steps in their attempts to land the 23-year-old, with the club’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, establishing first contacts with the Dane’s entourage.

Hojlund joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2023 and has been struggling to justify his €70 transfer fee. This season, he has only scored four goals in the Premier League thus far.

Nevertheless, the Denmark international still his admirers in Serie A, mostly thanks to his breakthrough campaign at Atalanta in 2022/23.