Juventus first five Serie A fixtures for 2023/24

Juventus has learned their first five fixtures for the upcoming season, providing Max Allegri with an opportunity to end their two-season trophy drought. The Lega Serie A revealed on Twitter that Juventus will commence their campaign with an away game against Udinese, followed by a home match against Bologna. Subsequently, they will travel to face Empoli and Sassuolo, with a home fixture against Lazio sandwiched between those away games.

Juventus has experienced inconsistent seasons since Allegri’s return as manager, failing to secure any trophies during that period. However, with Cristiano Giuntoli now serving as the club’s sporting director, there is an expectation that things will begin to fall into place at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus will set their sights on winning the league title in the upcoming campaign and have been granted a favourable set of fixtures to kickstart the season.

Max Allegri and his team will aim to secure victories in as many of these first five games as possible, establishing a positive momentum for their pursuit of silverware.

Juve FC Says

Despite some uncertainties in our summer plans, we will be prepared for the new season.

The club is keen to ensure it starts well, and as fans, we also know the importance of a winning start because we have missed seeing our team atop the league standings.

Now the focus should turn to signing players that will help us achieve our goal for next season.