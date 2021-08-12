Juventus first-team duo both celebrating birthdays today ahead of final pre-season matchup

Both Matthijs De Ligt and Arthur are celebrating birthdays today, just two days before Juventus’s final pre-season clash ahead of the new Serie A season.
Neither player enjoyed the best summer, with the Dutchman feeling as if he let his Netherlands side down by getting a red card before his side were eliminated from Euro 2020, while the Brazilian suffered an injury which is now expected to keep him sidelined for a number of months.
What’s done is done however, and both can now look to work on the present and future, and they most certainly deserve to enjoy their big days.
🕯 Lights on for @mdeligt_04's 22nd birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/uAlRdSXRKq
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 11, 2021
Have an awesome 2️⃣5️⃣th birthday, @arthurhromelo! 🎬🎂 pic.twitter.com/MI4zdunijy
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 11, 2021
#TURNDELIGTON and turn the candles 🔛 for MDL's birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/LwvAbULUiW
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 12, 2021
👀🧠⚽
Buon compleanno @arthurhromelo!
Ti aspettiamo presto! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/CJvdLWi9BG
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 12, 2021
De Ligt will surely be a key player under returning manager Max Allegri, albeit whilst sharing the first-team roles with both Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci, while Arthur may well have a battle on his hands to break back into the fold on a regular basis after his injury, especially if we do manage to add to our depth in midfield this summer.
