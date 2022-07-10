Juventus has just conducted medical examinations for Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria.

Their arrival could now kickstart the club’s summer business and a new player has been pencilled in for his medical.

After finally convincing Radu Dragusin to go the other way, Juve is set to sign Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa.

The full-back impressed in Serie A last season but his fine performances couldn’t stop The Griffin from suffering relegation from the Italian top flight.

Juve is now looking to bring him back and a report on Football Italia reveals that they have reached an agreement.

It claims the Bianconeri has scheduled his medical to take place on Monday.

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso was one of the finest attacking left-backs in Serie A last season and he will bring that quality to the current Juve squad.

Max Allegri appreciates a full-back that is very good defensively, but Cambiaso gives us an opportunity to play a more attacking formation in some matches.

He will battle Luca Pellegrini and Alex Sandro for a place on the team, but the club could also offload at least one of them before this window closes.

Cambiaso could be sent out on loan to continue his development if he fails to impress the club in pre-season.