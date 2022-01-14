Juventus fixes a meeting with Serie A rival over striker for next week

Juventus remains in pursuit of Gianluca Scamacca, and a new report says they have seen enough of him and want to sign him now.

The Sassuolo striker is one of the developing attackers in Serie A and the Bianconeri have been looking to sign him for a long time now.

Sassuolo and Juve have a good business relationship which enabled the Bianconeri to sign Manuel Locatelli in the summer.

They are now looking to do business with them again regarding Scamacca.

Il Bianconero says they have fixed a meeting with the Black and Greens for next week.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca remains one of the finest young strikers in Italy, and the Azzurri star could help Juve.

However, he is not so different or better than Moise Kean.

The Bianconeri has added several struggling players to Max Allegri’s squad recently and needs to do better in identifying players that would deliver.

Scamacca would be a solid option as a squad member at the club, but do we need another striker who will only play occasionally?

It is better Juve signs a more accomplished goal-scorer like Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian alone could bring all the goals we have been looking for instead of signing several mediocre forwards and overloading our squad.