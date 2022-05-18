Federico Bernardeschi’s future is yet to be written as he approaches the end of his current deal at Juventus.

The Euro 2020 winner wants to stay, even though he is not a regular starter at the Allianz Stadium.

He has been loyal to the club since he joined them from Fiorentina, and he still doesn’t see himself wearing another team’s jersey.

The 28-year-old is one of several Juve players who will be out of contract in the summer, but will he accept the club’s offer to stay?

Juve has been cutting costs recently, and that has forced them to offer lower salaries to players who renew their contracts.

This is one reason Paulo Dybala is leaving the club, and it would not stop that approach from them.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they have now set a date to meet with the entourage of Bernardeschi. It claims they hope to sit down and discuss a solution by Friday with his agent, Federico Pastorello.

The report adds that the renewal is not impossible, but it is proving difficult at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been a useful squad member for Juventus in this campaign, and he is a player that might help Max Allegri’s team next season as well.

He doesn’t start often, but he makes an impact off the bench, and we need squad depth to have a successful year in the next campaign.

It remains unclear how much reduction the club will propose to his salary, but we hope they find an agreement so we can call on his expertise next season as well.