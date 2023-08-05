Exciting news for Juventus fans as Facundo Gonzalez’s transfer to the club is on the horizon. The 20-year-old talent is set to undergo a medical examination next week, indicating the imminent finalisation of his move.

Gonzalez showcased his skills as a key member of the Uruguay U20 national team, contributing significantly to their triumphant World Cup victory. His standout performances during the tournament attracted interest from various clubs, but Juventus emerged victorious in the pursuit of his signature, successfully securing him from Valencia.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, the young Uruguayan is already in Italy, making preparations to complete the transfer to Juventus. The club has scheduled his medical examination for Monday, a crucial step in the transfer process.

Assuming no unforeseen issues arise during the medical evaluation, Gonzalez’s move to Juventus will be swiftly finalised, allowing him to join the Bianconeri and begin the next chapter of his promising career at the club. This acquisition is undoubtedly a significant addition to the team’s roster and an exciting prospect for both the player and the fans.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez is a youngster with huge potential and we all saw what he could do when he played for his country.

The club probably has been scouting him even at Valencia before now and he has proven to be good enough for our Next Gen side.

Our Next Gen side has groomed top talents for us in the last two seasons and we need to keep adding better players there to ensure the senior side continues saving money in transfer fees in the long term.