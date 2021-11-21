Juventus fixes their eyes on 21-year-old Serie A defender

A report has linked Juventus with a move for Genoa star, Andrea Cambiaso, as they continue to target young talents for their squad.

The Bianconeri is refreshing the age of their playing staff and has been targeting young players around Europe.

They have already signed the likes of Nicolo Rovella and Dejan Kulusevski in the last two years and are looking to add more exciting players to the squad.

Calciomercato says Cambiaso might become the next youngster to join them from a Serie A club.

The 21-year-old plays as a full-back for Genoa and has been an ever-present in their team this season.

This regular playing time has aided his development, and Juve is now looking to take him to Turin.

The report says his current deal expires in 2023.

That information could motivate Juve to push to sign him as soon as the season is over.

If they secure his signature now, he would likely join them on a small transfer fee.

The Italian would struggle to play immediately at the Allianz Stadium, but Juve could strike a similar agreement like the one they have in place for Rovella.

The midfielder signed for the Bianconeri but remained on loan at Genoa for 18 months.

They could secure a similar agreement for Cambiaso, which would ensure he keeps playing regularly at another club.