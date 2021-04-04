“Juventus flare-ups only after going behind.” Justified criticism levelled at Juve

Italian journalist, Riccardo Cucchi has reacted to Juventus’ 2-2 derby draw with Torino.

The Bianconeri headed into the game looking to get back to winning ways after their shock 1-0 loss to Benevento before the international break.

Andrea Pirlo’s men were already 10 points behind Inter Milan in the Serie A race and faced a Torino side that has spent much of this season battling with relegation.

Fans would have expected the champions to put in a much-improved performance and get all the points.

But in typical fashion based on recent trends, they struggled in the game and needed Cristiano Ronaldo to score a late leveller to spare their blushes.

Juventus now seem to start games poorly and need to fall behind before they can show their best form.

Cucchi references this in his tweet about the game but admitted that Torino did give a very good account of themselves in the match.

He tweeted: “He takes it back #Ronaldo . Flare-ups of #Juventus only after going behind. More competitive spirit than clarity, however. The #Torino played a nice derby. Precious point for grenades.#ToroJuve”

That result puts Juventus in a very poor position and it is now a matter of match-days before Inter is confirmed as the latest Italian champions.

If the Bianconeri don’t get better, they may even miss out on Champions League football.