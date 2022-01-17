Juventus flop continues to reject the opportunity to leave the club

Aaron Ramsey is one player that Juventus’ fans would be thrilled to hear he has left their beloved club, but will he do that this month?

The Welshman has been a flop since he moved to the club on a free transfer in 2019.

He has been under three managers, and none could bring out the best in him.

Juve is now hopeful he would find a new home soon, but the former Arsenal man is not in a hurry.

Il Bianconero says he has rejected an approach from Burnley, who are battling with relegation in England, but that isn’t the only offer he has turned down.

The report claims he has also turned down a move to Spain because he wants to return to England, but it has to be a higher or mid-table club.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey could become a player that Juve will be stuck with for the rest of his contract.

It has been a little surprising that not many clubs have come to sign the midfielder from the Allianz Stadium this month.

That also shows how badly his reputation has been around the continent.

If he doesn’t leave this month, we probably have to pay him off at the end of this campaign.