Juventus flop edging closer to a move to the Premier League

Juventus hasn’t enjoyed the talents of Aaron Ramsey since he joined the club and he might leave in the January transfer window.

The Welshman does well when he plays for his country, but he hardly replicates that form in Turin.

Max Allegri cannot bank on him because of his poor performance and terrible fitness record.

However, he still has interest from clubs in the Premier League and could return to the competition next month.

Todofichajes claims Newcastle United remains serious about signing him and he is one of the players they are targeting to revamp their squad in January.

They want to sign up to 5 players next month and could pay Juve €10M to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey is simply a waste of space at the Allianz Stadium right now and the earlier he leaves, the better it would be for the club.

The former Arsenal man is one of the deadwood holding the club back in this campaign.

On paper, the Bianconeri has one of the strongest squads in Europe, but most of them are playing below their potential.

The likes of Arthur and Adrien Rabiot also need to go, but offloading Ramsey would be a good start.