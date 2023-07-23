In the summer of 2016, Juventus splashed almost 30 million euros on a young Marko Pjaca, beating Milan and others for the player’s signature.

At the time, football observers considered the Dinamo Zagreb starlet amongst the most talented up-and-coming players in Europe. Sadly, the Croatian proved to be one of the biggest flops at the club in the last decade.

After 18 forgettable months in Turin, Pjaca left Juventus for a loan spell at Schalke. But what was supposed to be a temporary solution, aimed to help the player gain some valuable experience, turned out to be the start of a never-ending cycle.

The 28-year-old has been embarking on loan spells ever since. He has already played for Fiorentina, Anderlecht, Genoa, Torino and lastly Empoli. However, he never managed to convince any of the mentioned clubs who all opted to send him back to Continassa at the end of the season.

But according La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Pjaca could finally leave Juventus and complete his homecoming.

The source claims that the Bianconeri are currently negotiating with Dinamo Zagreb to find a definitive solution for the winger’s future.

Pjaca’s contract with the Serie A giants expires in 2024. But in their desperation, Juventus might be willing to rescind the player’s deal, allowing him to join the Croatian capital club for free.