Juventus focused on Serie A star as a replacement for Dybala

Juve is already at work trying to find a replacement for the outgoing Paulo Dybala ahead of the next transfer window.

The attacker and the club couldn’t find an agreement so that they can continue their relationship, and he would now leave the Allianz Stadium.

It is not the expectation most fans had, and it is a tough decision to make, but Dybala is leaving the club and now is the time to find a replacement.

Reports have linked several attackers with a move to the Allianz Stadium, but one player whose name will not go away from the rumours is Nicolo Zaniolo.

The AS Roma man is one of the most technically gifted Italian players, and he has a deal with his present club until 2024.

They are not in talks to extend that contract with him yet, and Juve could pounce to add him to their squad by the end of the season.

Calciomercato says he is their main target, and they are focusing most of their energy on the 22-year-old.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been one of the finest Italian players since he moved to Roma and he keeps getting better.

The Azzurri star is versatile and can play in several attacking positions on the pitch.

Juve will be smart to sign him in the summer, but a move for him should only happen if Max Allegri wants the Azzurri star because technical-gifted players often struggle under him.