Juventus has made Gabriel Magalhaes and Nikola Milenkovic their main defensive targets in this window.

The Bianconeri could cash in on Matthijs de Ligt soon, and he needs to be replaced.

Even if he isn’t sold, they have to bolster their defence with at least one new player after Giorgio Chiellini left the club.

Gabriel has been a key defender for Arsenal since he joined them in 2020, and he remains that important to them.

Milenkovic has been on the cusp of leaving Fiorentina for a long time now, and the defender could finally make the transfer out of La Viola in this window.

A report on Tuttojuve claims both defenders are Juve’s main targets in this window.

The Bianconeri could find it easier to sign Milenkovic, who has just a year left on his current deal.

Gabriel, on the other hand, will cost a lot of money because Arsenal is not looking to sell him now.

Gabriel and Milenkovic have both been important members of their respective clubs and that has helped them to become even better as individual players.

A move to Juve is a step up for each player, but they have what it means to thrive in Turin.

They are also around their early 20s so they have enough time to develop even further.