Juventus following exciting Lyon teenager

The highway between Turin and Lyon seems to be fully-opened at the moment.

Mattia De Sciglio is spending the current season on loan at Olympique Lyonnais from Juventus, and the Italian champions are interested in some of the finest players who currently ply their trade at the French club.

Whilst the names of Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay are still being linked with the Old Lady, another OL player is reportedly gaining the attention of Fabio Paratici and company.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Juve have set their sights on 17-year-old Rayan Cherki.

The French-Algerian has been a part of Lyon’s youth sector since 2018, but with his development being at full speed, he has already claimed his place within the senior squad.

This season, the attacking midfielder has made 21 appearances in Ligue 1 (mostly off the bench) and has contributed in one assist.

The report claims that the youngster could be used as a pawn in the bigger picture which includes the likes of De Sciglio and Aouar.

Juventus directors enjoy an amicable relationship with OL’s patron Jean-Michel Aulas, which could lead to some major moves back and forth in the upcoming summer transfer market.

Whilst De Sciglio recently stated that he enjoys playing football in France, Aouar has been a long-time transfer target for the Old Lady.

Moreover, Depay will be one of the most desired free agents in the summer, with the Bianconeri being named amongst his many suitors.