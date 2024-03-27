Juventus remains on the hunt for a new left-back to fill the impending void left by Alex Sandro’s departure from the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

With the Brazilian set to leave as his contract expires, Juventus has opted not to renew his terms, paving the way for his exit and necessitating the search for a replacement.

Among the candidates on Juventus’ radar is FC Porto’s Wendell, who has garnered attention for his stellar performances.

Wendell initially made a name for himself in Europe during his tenure at Bayer Leverkusen before making the move to Porto, where he has maintained consistently impressive form.

Juventus has taken note of Wendell’s abilities and is considering him as a potential addition to their squad for next season.

Reports from Tuttojuve indicate that Juventus is closely monitoring Wendell and may make a move for him in the coming months, once their summer transfer plans become more defined.

Juve FC Says

Wendell has been around European football for some time and some football followers will remember his fine performances for Leverkusen.

At Porto, he is playing in a strong team that reached the knockout stage of the Champions League this season, so we expect him to do well if we seal the deal and bring him to Turin.